(WTNH) – Our flashback this week takes us to the turn of the 20th Century during the second year of Theodore Roosevelt’s presidency.

He was no stranger to Connecticut, but it was this visit in August 1902 that was memorable not for why he came, but how.

Roosevelt made history in the streets of Hartford, riding an electric car and waving to thousands of onlookers in the first-ever presidential motorcade. This is when the automobile was still in its early stages.

The car, a Columbia Phaeton, had a top speed of 13 miles an hour and Roosevelt’s trip through the Capital City took nearly three hours.

Now, for our positive vibes. It was a homecoming of sorts in downtown Hartford. More than 1,000 first responders from around the world gathered for the International Association of Black Professional Firefighter’s Convention.

The first one was held more than 50 years ago in the Capital City at the height of the Civil Rights era. Part of the association’s golden anniversary included a memorial march, honoring fallen firefighters. The original ceremony was planned for 2020, but was postponed because of the pandemic.