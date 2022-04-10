(WTNH) – Taking a step back in time. The Huskies may not have won the NCAA Tournament this season, but now we remember when both the men’s and women’s teams won that top honor.

The year was 2004. April 5, the UConn men’s basketball team beat Georgia Tech in San Antonia. That was the men’s second championship in six years. It was their third straight national title.

But, it marked the first time in Division 1 basketball history that the same school won both the men’s and women’s titles in the same year.

UConn went on to make history again winning dual national titles in 2014.