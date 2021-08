(WTNH) – Taking a look back at Connecticut history. August 4, 1966 is when there was a ban on the Beatles right here in CT.

Several pop stations in the state joined in on a nationwide boycott of the British boy band. This was in response to what were believed to be anti-Christian remarks by John Lennon.

He claimed his band was more popular than Jesus at the time.

Their final tour date was just weeks later on August 29, 1966 in San Francisco.