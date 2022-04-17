(WTNH) – This was one of our favorite stories of the year so far. A former NFL player living in Connecticut seems to have done it all.

Dennis House met up with Bill Costen and he reminisced about the days he played for the Buffalo Bills, but after a career-ending injury, he was sent to the Bills farm club, the Hartford Knights, who played at Dillon Stadium.

After he retired from playing, he stayed in Hartford, raised a family, and started a new career: hot air ballooning.

In 2016, he was honored as a master balloonist. Costen is the first Black pilot to hold a balloonist license.

Watch the video above for the full segment.