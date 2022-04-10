(WTNH) – The future of a Connecticut landmark impacts the future of UConn basketball. We’re talking about the XL Center, formerly the Hartford Civic Center.

It needs updating and some complain that UConn should play its games solely at Gampel Pavilion on the Storrs campus.

The future of the XL Center is murky. It was built back in the 1970s when the world was much different. There were rotary phones, wiring, and plumbing built into the concrete. There was no such thing as WIFI.

Fans have complained and even players and coaches have criticized the XL Center citing outdated locker rooms.

