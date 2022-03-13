(WTNH) – Taking a step back in time. Sunday marks the return of one of New England’s premier Irish events. The Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade traces its routes back to March 17, 1842. That’s when the Hibernian Provident Society, a mutual aid organization, marched through New Haven for the very first time.

The parade as we know it was developed in the 1950s. Since then, it’s become the largest single-day spectator event in Connecticut. It’s also the sixth oldest parade in the country.

Now for some positive vibes in Nutmeg Nation. New Haven students have come up with a way to send a word of encouragement to students living in war-torn Ukraine.

Fifth and sixth-grade students at Barnard Environmental Science and Technology School are writing letters to their peers on the other side of the world. For one student it was personal.

