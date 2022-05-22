(WTNH) – Two corporate leaders in Connecticut are making it their mission to turn Hartford into a vibrant 24/7 city. They’re investing a key part of downtown that is one of the pivotal locations in the city’s renaissance.

Jeff Flaks and Alan Lazowski are not only friends, they are partners in a multi-million dollar investment in the Capital City. We are talking about the intersection of Pearl and Trumbull Streets. Lazowski’s development company recently bought 111 Pearl and Hartford HealthCare bought 110 acres across the street.

Watch the video above for the full segment.