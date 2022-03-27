(WTNH) – Twenty-five years ago this spring, the Hartford Whalers left Connecticut, devastating the state and their fans.

A fan from Durham, who, after the Whalers left, decided to take up hockey in Florida and play in those iconic green and blue uniforms.

John Bierkan, who went to Coginchaug High School and then UConn, has memories of coming of age in Connecticut, which included going to Whalers games. When the news broke that they were leaving, Bierkan took the news hard.

He hopes that the Whalers will return to Hartford, but until that day, Bierkan will continue to rise before dawn some days to be at the rink by 6 a.m., rocking his Whalers gear.

