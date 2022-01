(WTNH) -With the news, which This Week in Connecticut broke of Themis Klarides jumping into the race for U.S. Senate, the 2022 Republican ticket is coming together.

It clears the path for Bob Stefanowski who announced last week he was looking for a rematch against Governor Ned Lamont.

News 8’s Jodi Latina sat down with Stefanowski to talk about the potential rematch.

