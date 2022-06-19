(WTNH) – Juneteenth is now an official state holiday. Governor Ned Lamont signed a bill into law earlier this month in front of a replica of the slave ship, the “Amistad,” which was docked in New London.

Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865 when federal soldiers went to Gavelston, Texas to tell the slaves they were free.

That was two and a half years after Abraham Lincoln freed the slaves on January 1, 1863.

To talk more about Juneteenth is David Hopkins.

Watch the video above for the full segment.