This Week in CT: Kids learn about pedestrian safety for Halloween, doctor discusses trick-or-treating during a pandemic

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – This year, kids will be back out celebrating Halloween after most events were canceled last year, and for parents, the day can be worrisome.

In Waterbury, the Halloween festivities started early with a drive-thru candy event hosted by the Police Athletic League, but many kids in our area will be hitting the streets for trick-or-treating, and safety remains a top priority.

Halloween is here and Nevaeh DaCruz is all ready to go trick-or-treating this weekend. Last year, the pandemic put a damper on festivities.

“I really do miss it last year because there was nothing to do and I just watched Halloween movies and it was kind of boring,” DaCruz said.

Before the celebrations, DaCruz and other kids at Iriving Elementary in Derby had a lesson in pedestrian safety at an event hosted by the Safe Kids Coalition at Griffin Hospital. Students learned about crosswalks, what it’s like to drive in hazardous conditions, and the time it takes for cars to stop.

“If they’re faster and they’re a big truck, it takes more energy for them to stop,” said Cathi Kellett, Safe Kids Greater Naugatuck Valley Coalition Coordinator at Griffin Hospital.

Chief Medical Officer at Griffin Hospital, Dr. Frederick Browne says being outdoors provides a barrier for trick-or-treating during COVID-19.

“They’re not going to be at the door for longer than 15 minutes, so that exposure is going to be very minimal,” Dr. Browne said.

He encourages families to avoid large groups and wear masks if that makes them feel more comfortable.