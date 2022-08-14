(WTNH) – The stage is now set for November’s U.S. Senate race. Leora Levy, a first-time statewide political candidate who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, came out with the surprise victory in Tuesday’s primary.

Levy defeated party-endorsed candidate Themis Klarides and conservative rival Peter Lumaj. She will face off against incumbent Democrat Richard Blumenthal this fall, trying to flip the seat red for the first time in more than 30 years.

News 8 caught up with Levy to talk about her win.

Although primary turnout was painfully low, more Republicans came out to vote than Democrats. So, does Levy’s upset signal a shift for the state GOP after years of backing moderates? If so, what does it mean for other races like the rematch for governor between Ned Lamont and Bob Stefanowski.

Republican Party State Chair Ben Proto is discussing this.

