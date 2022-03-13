(WTNH) – A well-known businessman from Connecticut is in Ukraine right now, helping refugees get food. His cooking is famous across Hartford and New Haven, and now Bear’s Barbeque is being fed to the hungry and now homeless in Ukraine.

More than 2 million refugees have escaped the country. They’re mostly crossing the border into Poland. That’s where warm food and warm hospitality await as they figure out their next move. Meanwhile, more companies are pulling out of Russia.

Dennis House spoke to a Ukrainian native working in Connecticut and his sister who just fled the war-torn country.

