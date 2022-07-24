(WTNH) – Election season is upon us and News 8 is hosting an exclusive series of debates for Connecticut’s biggest races. The first is the race for U.S. Senate.

Three Republicans are looking to challenge Senator Richard Blumenthal and unseat the longtime Democratic incumbent. The candidates will meet face to face in the News 8 studio on Tuesday night where they will go head to head on key issues impacting the people of Connecticut.

Dennis House is giving us a look at the candidates: Themis Klarides, Leora Levy, and Peter Lumaj.

Watch the video above for the full segment.