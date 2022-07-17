(WTNH) – A push to keep transportation projects on track. The topic was front and center at a big regional conference in Hartford with more than 300 transit officials from around the northeast taking part.

One of the big things that came out of it could help make residents’ next train ride to New York City a little quicker. Governor Ned Lamont announced that six new express trains on the New Haven Line, and seven new weekday trains on the Waterbury branch are now rolling.

Watch the video above for the full segment.