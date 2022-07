(WTNH) – It was the only televised debate before the August 9 primary, and it was right here in our News 8 studios.

News 8 hosted the three Republicans looking to unseat Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal this November, and at times, it got heated.

Chief Political Correspondent Jodi Latina did some fact-checking to see if some of the candidate jabs were true or false.

Watch the video above for the full segment.