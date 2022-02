(WTNH) – Scenes line the president flying in Marine One are a source of Connecticut pride.

The helicopter was built by Sikorsky right here in CT where 8,000 residents work. Most of the headquarters and main factories are in Stratford along the banks of the Housatonic River.

Have you ever wondered what happens inside the building? It’s top-secret, but News 8 was invited to get a sneak peek.

Watch the video above for the full segment.