This Week in CT: Omicron taking its toll on people; doctor discusses the increased cases

(WTNH) – The first buzzword of 2022 has to be omicron. The latest COVID variant now accounts for nearly all new cases in Connecticut, the country, and the world.

Omicron is highly transmissible and can breakthrough vaccines, but it manifests itself with less severe symptoms than other variants. Since omicron was discovered, the state’s positivity rate has reached new heights.

Healthcare systems are working near capacity due to the return of the seasonal flu now in addition to COVID cases. Dr. Ulysses Wu from Hartford HealthCare says over the next few days and weeks, we’re going to see a clarity about this COVID omicron wave.

“Looking at other places that have dealt with similar situations, they have rapidly recovered, so I do remain positive that we’re going to be headed in a favorable direction,” Dr. Wu said.

Watch the video above for the full segment.