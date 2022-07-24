(WTNH) – You might struggle to find a Connecticut company that impacts more people around the world than the one you’ll learn about today.

Otis Worldwide, commonly called Otis Elevator, is headquartered in Farmington and moves a staggering amount of people every day in its products, which include elevators, escalators, and conveyor belts like you see at airports.

Dennis House had the opportunity to talk with the Vice President of Engineering, Sheila Sarver, at the company’s testing site in Bristol.

Watch the video above for the full segment.