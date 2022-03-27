(WTNH) – There are more women than ever in law enforcement these days, but not enough, many say. It’s a male-dominated field with few women in charge, but now many police departments in Connecticut are making a big effort to recruit women who will wear the badge.

Lt. Marisol Rodriguez-Velez is in charge of recruiting women to join the Hartford Police Department.

“Now, it’s not difficult at all. It’s a little bit more challenging just because we are breaking into a male-dominated field, but it’s rewarding and we need more females on the police force because we’re obviously serving a female community as well,” Lt. Rodriguez-Velez said.

Dennis House also sat down with Sgt. Dawn Pagan with Connecticut State Police to discuss women in the field.

Watch the video above for the full segment.