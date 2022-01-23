This Week in CT: Quantum Biopower turns waste into energy

(WTNH) – Ever wonder what happens to all of the food we don’t eat? The chicken piccata you don’t finish at the restaurant or all that fruit in the grocery store that bruised and doesn’t get sold?

What about expired yogurt or a dented can of olives or a crushed bag of cookies? It could all end up at the Quantum Biopower in Southington that turns food waste into energy.

Restaurants all over New England pay Quantum to pick up their old food and take it there.

Quantum Vice President Brian Paganini talked about the company.

