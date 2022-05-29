(WTNH) – Unthinkable terror inside a Texas elementary school. Nearly two dozen were killed, many just 10-years-old, and their heroic teachers who gave their lives to protect them.

Those who’ve lived through the horrors of a mass shooting are once again demanding action.

“I know exactly what those parents are going through, and you bring your children to school with a book bag, and they leave in a body bag. It’s not the way it should be. It’s not the way it has to be,” said Scarlett Lewis, mother of Sandy Hook victim Jesse Lewis.

J.T Lewis, brother of Sandy Hook victim Jesse Lewis, sat down with News 8’s Dennis House to talk about the tragedy in Texas.

Watch the video above for the full story.