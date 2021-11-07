This Week in CT: Supply chain issues could mean a turkey shortage this Thanksgiving; CBIA president discusses shortages in CT

(WTNH) – Later today, you may want to order your Thanksgiving turkey. News 8 has been reporting on the supply chain crisis, and there could be a turkey shortage.

Other items may also be hard to find for Thanksgiving 2021, which could also be your most expensive Thanksgiving ever.

Miller Farms in Avon has been selling turkeys for 20 years. In addition to supply problems, fewer people are entering the turkey business. Also adding to the problems is that it is difficult to find workers.

To survive, Miller Farms had to think outside the box.

The shortages are impacting businesses across the state. For more insight on this, the President of the Connecticut Business and Industry Association, Chris DiPentima, joined Dennis House to discuss the shortages.

