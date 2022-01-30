This Week in CT: Themis Klarides announces run for U.S. Senate seat

(WTNH) – On This Week in Connecticut, we have an exclusive interview in a political development that will turn the race for U.S. Senate into a hot race that will gain national attention.

Themis Klarides, once the most powerful Republican woman at the state Capitol, and who was widely expected to run for governor, has a big announcement.

She is the former House Minority Leader, making her the highest-ranking woman in the legislature. She was the first woman to lead Connecticut House Republicans.

Aside from Klarides, there are three other Republicans running in the primary for this Senate seat including businessman Peter Lumaj, landscaper Robert Hyde, and former portfolio manager John Flynn.

