(WTNH) – More than a month after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, more than four million people have left their homeland. Russia’s attack on the country has slowed, but the NATO security general says Russia is not withdrawing but repositioning.

The Red Cross and other aid organizations are using the lull to open evacuation routes for civilians.

In the meantime, the U.S. is trying to address the high price of oil. Right now, there is a gas tax holiday in effect in Connecticut. Governor Ned Lamont signed emergency legislation that suspends the 25 cents per gallon gas tax through June 30.

At the federal level, President Joe Biden announced an order to release oil from the U.S. reserves.

Congress is working on legislation that would further reduce the price at the pump. It includes a plan to impose financial penalties on oil and gas companies that lease public lands but are not producing.

Watch the video above for the full segment.