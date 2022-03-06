(WTNH) – First up on This Week in Connecticut: the crisis in Ukraine continues. While Russia continues to beard down on the country, Vladimir Putin and his nation have essentially become cut off from the Western World.

One million Ukrainian refugees have fled their homes as soldiers pillage their communities. The U.S. has issued new sanctions against Russian oligarchs and President Putin himself. They also cannot travel into the U.S. anymore.

A growing list of Western companies is cutting ties with Russia, including Apple, Nike, General Motors, Disney, the National Hockey League, and TikTok.

Though that impact is meant to punish the most powerful in Russia, it’s impacting its people too. Around 150,000 Russian tourists abroad are now stranded and their flights are canceled.

There is a sizable Ukrainian and Russian population in Connecticut, many of whom came here when communism in the Soviet Union collapsed more than 30 years ago.

The ones that spoke to News 8 are against the war, but they don’t want people in Connecticut to be anti-Russian either.