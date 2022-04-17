(WTNH) – What is life after death? For a well-known Connecticut DJ, she believes she got a sneak peek when she had a brush with death and went somewhere else when her life was hanging in the balance.

Cory Myers spends her mornings hamming it up with Damon Scott on Country 92.5 FM, but last year her career and her life almost came to an end.

Myers and her family were here at the rink in South Windsor for her son’s hockey game before she collapsed, but she remembers going to a place she has never seen before.

