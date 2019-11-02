Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

1-year-old reunited with mother after being abducted by father, New Haven police say

Top News

by: Kaylee Merchak

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 1-year-old is back with family after briefly being abducted by his/her father on Friday night.

New Haven police said the baby was abducted on Ivy Street around 7 p.m.

Officers were working with Connecticut State Police to issue an Amber Alert and located the pair.

Hours later, the baby was returned to his/her mother unharmed so the alert never went into effect.

Police said the incident stemmed from a domestic violence situation.

The unidentified man is still on the run.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

1-year-old reunited with mother after briefly being abducted by father, New Haven police say

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "1-year-old reunited with mother after briefly being abducted by father, New Haven police say"

Post University cancels rest of 2019 football season after inappropriate conduct from players

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Post University cancels rest of 2019 football season after inappropriate conduct from players"

Domestic violence investigation closes roads in New Haven

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Domestic violence investigation closes roads in New Haven"

Domestic violence investigation closes roads in New Haven

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Domestic violence investigation closes roads in New Haven"

Maturo not on ballot but casts big shadow on East Haven race for mayor

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Maturo not on ballot but casts big shadow on East Haven race for mayor"

Woodland Regional HS Students, Gov. Lamont honor CT's 2020 Teacher of the Year

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Woodland Regional HS Students, Gov. Lamont honor CT's 2020 Teacher of the Year"
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss