1-year-old reunited with mother after being abducted by father, New Haven police say

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 1-year-old is back with family after briefly being abducted by his/her father on Friday night.

New Haven police said the baby was abducted on Ivy Street around 7 p.m.

Officers were working with Connecticut State Police to issue an Amber Alert and located the pair.

Hours later, the baby was returned to his/her mother unharmed so the alert never went into effect.

Police said the incident stemmed from a domestic violence situation.

The unidentified man is still on the run.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.