12-year-old boy is visiting all 50 state police headquarters

A 12-year-old boy from Michigan is on a mission to visit the state police headquarters all 50 states.

Brett Holbrook spent Wednesday afternoon with Connecticut State Police.

As their guest sergeant, he performed roll call, guided a K-9 through a search and even got to wear the uniform.

“It’s very important for us as law enforcement officers to be able to bridge that gap between the public,” said Lt. Christopher Bartolotta of Connecticut State Police. “So it was an awesome opportunity today to meet he ‘sarge’ and to show him the different aspects of what the law enforcement brotherhood and sisterhood does.”

Holbrook has been interested in law enforcement for years and he’s already visited 20 different state police agencies.

“It was cool with the Connecticut State Police,” said Holbrook. He said his favorite part of the afternoons was doing inspections.

For Connecticut State Police, it was important to go above and beyond for Brett.

“We’re a very competitive lot so we’re all going to make sure we one-up each other,” said Bartolotta, “but we want him to have a good time and I think we did that. From the smile on his face and the hug I got at the end, I’ll take that.”