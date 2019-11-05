18-year-old arrested after reportedly shooting person in head at Norwich house party

Top News

by: Kaylee Merchak

Posted: / Updated:

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — Norwich police have arrested a man in connection with a shooting that injured one person.

Around 2 a.m. on Nov. 1, officers were called to East Main Street after reports of a loud house party.

During an investigation, police found that 18-year-old Joseph Desir took out a gun and shot the victim during a fight.

The victim sustained a non-life-threatening injury to the head.

A police report states the shooting happened in front of at least one minor.

On Tuesday, officers arrested Desir, of Norwich, and charged him with assault first-degree, unlawful discharge of a firearm, reckless endangerment first-degree, and risk of injury to a minor.

He was booked under a $100,000 bond.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

18-year-old arrested after reportedly shooting person in head at Norwich house party

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "18-year-old arrested after reportedly shooting person in head at Norwich house party"

Norwich pawnbroker is giving away motorized wheelchairs

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Norwich pawnbroker is giving away motorized wheelchairs"

Second man charged in deadly Preston drive-by shooting

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Second man charged in deadly Preston drive-by shooting"

‘Recovery navigators’ help combat opioid crisis in New London County

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "‘Recovery navigators’ help combat opioid crisis in New London County"

Shooting in Groton leaves one man injured, fight over a woman

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Shooting in Groton leaves one man injured, fight over a woman"

Waterford PD: Drug-laced gummies given out to trick-or-treaters

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Waterford PD: Drug-laced gummies given out to trick-or-treaters"
More New London

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss