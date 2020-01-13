2 nurses on administrative leave after inmate at Osborn Correctional Institution dies

SOMERS, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Department of Correction is conducting an internal investigation after an inmate at Osborn Correctional Institution died.

According to officials, just before 1 a.m. on Jan. 9, 36-year-old Jose Peralta, of Waterbury, suffered a contusion to the back of his head after a fall.

Staff found him lying on his back on the floor of a dormitory area.

Peralta was taken to the infirmary for treatment. That’s when staff said his condition began to deteriorate.

He was then taken to a local emergency room, where he was pronounced dead just before 3 a.m.

On Jan. 10, two correctional nurses were put on administrative leave. Their identities have not yet been released.

No other information has been released at this time.