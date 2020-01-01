2019 goes viral: a look back at the videos that went viral in 2019

(WTNH) — 2019 was a year of a wide variety of trending and viral topics.

What better place to start then the Chicken Wars: in 2019, Popeyes Chicken challenged the pecking order and dropped a sandwich on their menu, taking on Biz Behemoth Chick-fil-a.

It was hardly poultry-in-motion. In fact, it got a little ugly with the chicken chains trading jabs on social media.

But just as Popeyes got some marketing momentum, they sold out of the sandwich.

Eventually, it cam back, but amid the fast food fervor, there were shouting matches, assaults, and arrest.

They say art imitates life:

In 2019, like imitated art when Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper performed an intimate, live rendition of “Shallow” from “A Star is Born” at the Oscars.

The steamy performance ignited an ‘are they/aren’t they?’ avalanche on Twitter.

The romantic theory proved ‘shallow,’ when Gaga addressed the trending topic, assuring fans that the fireworks were just a by-product of two dedicated performers.

An Instagram user’s mission to get the most likes for a photo of an egg turned out to be ‘no yolk!’

The pic was posted with the caption “Let’s set a world record together and get the ‘Most Liked’ post.”

The egg didn’t just get over the previous record-holder (Kylie Jenner’s number), it got ‘over easy.’

It beat Jenner’s 18 million likes with a whopping 53 million!

Review more 2019 viral mentions in the video above.