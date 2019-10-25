29-year-old woman found dead in Hamden bathroom

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hamden police are investigating after a woman was found dead in her bathroom Thursday night.

Around 7:45 p.m., officers were called to High Top Circle after reports of a medical emergency.

Police then found the unidentified 29-year-old woman in the bathroom with significant injuries.

Hamden Fire Rescue arrived and pronounced her deceased.

Her body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Farmington.

An autopsy will determine cause of death. The incident is being classified as an untimely death.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.