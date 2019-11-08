New Haven 4th graders trying to save the ocean one piece of trash at a time

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — They’re saving the planet, one piece of garbage at a time.

Mrs. Sousa’s 4th grade class at Barnard Environmental Studies Magnet School have spent the school year studying the oceans, learning about the plants and creatures living inside it, and also about pollution and how it gets there.

“It flows down into the West River then it ends up getting into the ocean,” Chardell Bestman said as she told News 8 what she’s learned in class.

What started as a lesson grew into a bigger project.

Sousa said when her students learned about the impacts of plastic pollution on our oceans, she noticed them picking up trash, even at recess. Seeing that sparked an idea.

“We started in our field and around the school and where we play, and they couldn’t believe what they found,” she said. “They still pick up trash every day.”

The other 4th grade classes at Barnard joined them too; 60 students who couldn’t be more excited to pick up trash.

They’re doing more than cleaning up, they want to spread the message and share what they’ve learned to people of all ages.

“There’s people who throw out plastic and garbage and they don’t know that they are hurting the animals,” said 4th grader Michael Mapuvire.

“They realized they could be part of solving it and educating others,” said Sousa. “They know that and they’re little so they’re going to go on to teach the big ones, or the ones that were taught but might’ve forgotten.”

While their mission right now is to save the ocean, while Mrs. Souza’s mission is to show her students that each of them can change the world.