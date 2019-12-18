2nd teen arrested in death of 71-year-old Hartford grandmother hit by car fleeing shooting scene

*Video above is from a related story*

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A second arrest has been made in the death of 71-year-old Yvonne Smith.

Smith died after she was struck by a car that was attempting to flee the scene of a shooting in Hartford on Oct. 24.

According to police, one car was parked when the other car pulled up next to it and the people inside began arguing. The fight then led to the occupants of both cars shooting at each other.

Police said a 2014 Kia, which was stolen, was fleeing the scene quickly when the driver backed up into the Smith, who was in the street.

She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

In October, a 16-year-old juvenile was arrested and charged with manslaughter, larceny and evading responsibility resulting in death.

Officers continued their investigations and on Wednesday, police arrested a 17-year-old on accessory to manslaughter, conspiracy assault first degree, and carrying pistol without permit charges.

“My mom was a really good person, she could make you laugh,” Bridget Smith told News 8 the day her mother died. “She would help you with anything. She was a good person to be around because she had a good spirit.”

Her daughters said Smith was considered the grandmother of the neighborhood.