Live Now
Live updates: House votes on impeachment of President Donald Trump
Closings
There are currently 10 active closings. Click for more details.

 

LIVE NOW /
Watch News 8 at 6pm

2nd teen arrested in death of 71-year-old Hartford grandmother hit by car fleeing shooting scene

Top News

by: Kaylee Merchak

Posted: / Updated:

*Video above is from a related story*

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A second arrest has been made in the death of 71-year-old Yvonne Smith.

Smith died after she was struck by a car that was attempting to flee the scene of a shooting in Hartford on Oct. 24.

According to police, one car was parked when the other car pulled up next to it and the people inside began arguing. The fight then led to the occupants of both cars shooting at each other.

Police said a 2014 Kia, which was stolen, was fleeing the scene quickly when the driver backed up into the Smith, who was in the street.

She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

RELATED: Vigil held in Hartford for woman fatally struck by fleeing car in shootout

In October, a 16-year-old juvenile was arrested and charged with manslaughter, larceny and evading responsibility resulting in death.

Officers continued their investigations and on Wednesday, police arrested a 17-year-old on accessory to manslaughter, conspiracy assault first degree, and carrying pistol without permit charges.

“My mom was a really good person, she could make you laugh,” Bridget Smith told News 8 the day her mother died. “She would help you with anything. She was a good person to be around because she had a good spirit.”

Her daughters said Smith was considered the grandmother of the neighborhood.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Vigil Held for Grandmother Struck, Killed by Car Fleeing Shootout

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Vigil Held for Grandmother Struck, Killed by Car Fleeing Shootout"

Hartford PD: Car attempting to flee shooting backs into, kills 71-year-old woman

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Hartford PD: Car attempting to flee shooting backs into, kills 71-year-old woman"

Police investigate after body found in Canton river

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Police investigate after body found in Canton river"

West Hartford firefighters save dog from house fire

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "West Hartford firefighters save dog from house fire"

Special session to address two leftover issues, not tolls

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Special session to address two leftover issues, not tolls"

Boys and Girls Club eliminates overnight visits as precaution to keep kids safe

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys and Girls Club eliminates overnight visits as precaution to keep kids safe"
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss