3 men wanted in grab and go theft of fur coats at Westport store

WESTPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Westport police are searching for three men accused of stealing several fur coats from a retail store Friday morning.

Officers were called to Albe Furs Westport, on Post Road East, around 11:30 a.m. after a reported theft in progress.

Employees said three men entered the business, grabbed several coats from the display, and then ran out.

It’s estimated that the thieves stole more than $11,000 worth of items, including at least two fur coats.

Those with any information are asked to call police at (203) 341-6080.