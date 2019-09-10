4 arrested on unlawful firearm possession charges during narcotics investigation in Hartford

Rome Adams, Taichad Evans, Shavon Morris, and Jamari Taylor (from left to right)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Four men were arrested during a narcotics investigation in Hartford.

On September 5, HPD Vice & Narcotics Unit and Street Crimes Unit were in the 170 block of Homestead Avenue conducting an ongoing investigation into street level narcotics sales.

When officers approached the area, several suspects fled on foot but were quickly taken into custody.

Investigators seized four handguns, one of which was reported stolen in Manchester.

Twelve people were arrested; four were charged with firearm-related offenses.

Rome Adams, 19, was charged with possession of a stolen firearm, possession of high capacity magazine, possession of pistol without a permit, and trespass in the third degree.

Jamari Taylor, 18, was charged with possession of pistol without a permit, possession of narcotics, sale of narcotics, conspiracy/sale of narcotics, and trespass in the third degree.

Taichad Evans, 18, and Shavon Morris, 19, were charged with possession of pistol without a permit and trespass in the third degree.

Police did not identify the eight other suspects or say what they were charged with.