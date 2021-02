NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — Five people have been displaced after an overnight house fire in New London.

Crews told News 8 the fire started just after midnight at 212 Montauk Ave.







Credit: New London Firefighters, IAFF Local 1522 via FB

The fire has since been put out. No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Police are also investigating the death of a 17-year-old boy, who was shot a killed just blocks away.