5-year-old severely burned after mouth catches on fire during dentist visit, family says

LAS VEGAS, Nevada — A Nevada couple is suing their 5-year-old daughter’s dentist after they said she was severely burned during a routine visit.

“You go in thinking that you’re in good hands and that your child’s going to be safe, and so this has been kind of a traumatic event for the whole family,” the family’s lawyer Alison Brasier told KTNV.

According to the lawsuit, the girl went to Just for Kids Dentistry & Orthodontics to have multiple crows put on her teeth but left with a little bit more: serious burns to her mouth and hearing issues.

Those problems sent the girl to the trauma center at a local hospital. The family claims she spent four days for treatment, but then was readmitted six days later for hearing problems.

The lawsuit alleges the burns happened while the girl was getting anesthesia.

“A spark was created in her mouth from the dental bur, which then caused the throat pack to catch on fire and, unfortunately, causing some pretty severe burns,” Brasier said.