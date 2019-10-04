76-year-old woman dies after being hit by car while jogging in Brookfield

BROOKFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 76-year-old woman is dead after she was hit by a car while jogging in Brookfield on Friday.

The incident happened around 10 a.m. on Candlewood Lake Road.

When officers arrived on scene they found Linda Warner had been stuck by a Ford while walking or jogging.

She was taken to Danbury Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The driver, a 50-year-old man, was on scene when police arrived. No one else was injured.

An investigation is ongoing. Police did not say if the man would face charges.