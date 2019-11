PLANTSVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — A 97-year-old World War II veteran has finally be honored for his service.

On Thursday, Anthony Rosenthal, who is battling cancer, received five World War II medals and one Connecticut Veterans Wartime Service Medal.

U.S. Representative Rosa DeLauro’s office had been working to get Rosenthal those medals since June.

Many, including News 8’s Joey Furey, came out to help honor him during a ceremony at LiveWell in Plantsville.