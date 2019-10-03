Air National Guard command chief hailed hero after pulling passengers from crashed plane at Bradley Aiport

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — An Air National Guard command chief is being called a hero after he helped save several people during Wednesday’s a vintage B-17 military plane crash at Bradley International Airport.

Officials told News 8 the man, who police are asking not to be identified yet, was sitting in the back of the plane when it experienced issues with the instrument landing system and crashed into a de-icing facility.

Major General Francis J. Evon said the chief knew exactly what to do and didn’t hesitate to jump into action.

“He is very familiar with the back of an aircraft,” Evon said. ” [It was] very lucky that he had gloves on. Our understanding is he popped the hatch and was able to extract some individuals.”

The man was treated and released from the hospital.

While he was able to help save some of the passengers, at least seven lost their lives.

Related: ‘Never seen anything that low in my life’: Witness recount seeing military plane go down at Bradley Airport