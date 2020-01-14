Ansonia police working on arrest warrant for Jose Morales in the death of missing 1-year-old’s mother

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s been more than six weeks since 1-year-old Vanessa Morales went missing from her Ansonia home in which police found her mother’s body beaten to death.

Friends and family held on to hope Tuesday that the little girl will be found alive, while new developments form in her mother’s killing.

“We’re putting together the evidence that we’ve recovered so far with all the information our detectives have been able to gather, and we’re in the process of making sure we can present a case that can be prosecuted,” said Lieutenant Patrick Lynch of Ansonia Police Department.

Police said an arrest warrant for 43-year-old Jose Morales could be issued soon in the death of Christine Holloway.

She was found dead as a result of blunt force trauma on Dec. 2, 2019, in her home on Myrtle Avenue.

Police said Morales, Vanessa’s father, is the prime suspect in Vanessa’s disappearance and Holloway’s death.

“Our hope is that we’ll be able to present an arrest warrant, and we’re hoping to get that done fairly soon,” Lynch said.

Morales was arrested in December 2019 while officers were executing a search warrant at his home. That search turned up two stun guns — which he is not legally allowed to own.

Tuesday two people passed out flyers with Vanessa’s picture on them in downtown Ansonia, working to bring the little girl home.

Marissa Simon and Alan Halat, who created the FB group, Bring Home Vanessa Morales — which has more than 6,000 members from all over the country, have passed out thousands of flyers already with Vanessa’s face on them.

“We feel pretty confident that keeping her face in the news and on social media will definitely bring her home and back to her family,” Halat told News 8.

Police saluted their effort on the streets and online.

“This is tremendous,” Lynch said. “That has been a benefit for us because it keeps the information out in the public view.”