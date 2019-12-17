Vanessa Morales’ father named suspect in her abduction, mother’s death, Ansonia police say

*Video above is from a previous version of this story*

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — Ansonia police have officially named Jose Morales — the father of Vanessa Morales — as a suspect in the death Christine Holloway and the disappearance of her 1-year-old daughter.

On Dec. 5, police identified Holloway as the woman found dead in her Ansonia home on Dec. 2 during a welfare check.

Officers said the cause of death was blunt-force trauma.

Morales, 43, has been incarcerated since Dec. 3 on unrelated charges.

Police are still looking for Vanessa, who was last seen alive on Nov. 29. They are asking for the public’s help in finding her and bringing her back safely.

“We are not looking to arrest or start criminal proceedings against whoever has Vanessa; we just want her returned to her family, the department said in a news release Tuesday.

Those who saw Morales on Nov. 30, Dec. 1, or Dec. 2, is asked to contact the FBI tip line at (203) 503-5555 or the Ansonia Police Department at (203) 735-1885 or through Tip411.

