As Supreme Court debates the Affordable Care Act, what does it mean for Connecticut residents?

Conn. (WTNH) — As the Supreme Court debates the Affordable Care Act, we wonder what that means for those in Connecticut. Connecticut law contains some of the same protections as the federal law.

The State’s Healthcare Advocate Ted Dootlittle admits, “It’s a scary situation. I’m not going to candy-coat it.”

The State’s Healthcare Advocate says nearly 400,000 Connecticut residents who are on Husky-D Medicaid, or use the Access Health CT Exchange, would be directly affected if the Affordable Care Act went away.

The state would no longer receive federal dollars to help pay for their coverage. The state pays 10% the federal government pays 90%. Those on Husky D Medicaid are residents who make approximately $17,000 a year.

“You know the state’s in budget straights that would be a devastating blow,” added Doolittle.

Connecticut insurance laws passed by both Democrats and Republicans have pieces of the ACA baked in. Protections like coverage of pre-existing conditions, coverage for young adults and women’s health issues like pregnancy.

Doolittle says, “In theory those protections you mentioned would be in place with out the money your’e not going to be able to afford the insurance.”

What about the more than one million residents who are self-insured under private insurance? If the ACA didn’t exist, he says it would be up to the companies to decide whether they wanted to continue covering you.

“I think we have to focus not so much what’s happening in Washington,” says Republican Minority Leader Kevin Kelly. “But turn the focus under the dome in Hartford and start working for Connecticut families now.”

Senator Kelly who is also Chair of the legislatures insurance committee says life under the ACA, or not – Connecticut needs to give residents relief.

He proposed a bill to reduce premiums by 20%. It has sat on the legislature’s calendar for two years.

“We should propose legislation and smart policies that can bring relief,” added Kelly.

Both Republicans and Democrats vow to work on lowering healthcare costs in the upcoming legislative session. The high court is expected to make a ruling by this summer.

If you have questions for the State’s Healthcare Advocate you can call them toll free at 1-866-466-4446.