At least 1 injured after high-speed crash in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — One person is in the hospital following a crash in Bridgeport on Wednesday night.

Just before 9:30 p.m., officers were called to the 1400 block of Boston Avenue after reports of a crash.

Initial reports suggest a speeding vehicle caused the incident.

One person was extricated from the vehicle and one person was taken to the hospital. It is unclear if they are the same person.

Officials did not say how many cars were involved.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.