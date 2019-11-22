Bank of America donates $750K toward new facility for Boys & Girls Clubs of Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — More children will be able to utilize the services of the Boy & Girls Club of Hartford thanks to a generous gift from Bank of America (BOA).

On Thursday, BOA donated $750,000 to the organization so it could open a facility in the city’s south end. It will serve more than 1,500 children in need of after school services and programs.

The money is part of the company’s longtime commitment to Hartford and the organization’s growth.

“This gift is an additional investment in youth development above and beyond our annual grantmaking,” said Joe Gianni, Market President of Bank of America for Greater Hartford. “Bank of America is committed to the Hartford community and strongly supports the work of the Boys & Girls Club and its mission to enable vulnerable young people to realize their full potential as caring, productive and responsible citizens.”

More than 10,000 youths are helped annually through the organization.

“None of what we do would be possible without the commitment and generous support of corporate partners like Bank of America,” said Sam Gray, President & CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Hartford. “Thanks to them, the club is helping to increase graduation rates, lower crime rates and rates of teen pregnancy. This gift enables us extend the reach of our life-changing programs and offer more young people a chance at a bright future.”