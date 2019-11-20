Berlin woman spends $11K to send care packages to soldiers for Christmas

BERLIN, Conn. (WTNH) — Little Isabela Thompson will miss her daddy this Christmas. That’s because he’ll be in Afganistan.

Marbel Thompson, who serves in the Army, said the time apart is tough.

“She’s crawling,” Thompson said. “She said her first word which was ‘dada’ and he’s not even here.”

Thompson said one thing that eases the pain of separation is holiday care packages.

“To them it’s huge. They’re already away from their families, they’re already homesick.”

However, some military families said it has become harder to send those packages because they come with a hefty price tag.

“As a military family, we don’t get paid enough as it is, so for it to cost $48 just to send my husband a small package of little goodies to last him maybe a couple of weeks it’s pretty upsetting,” Thompson said.

That’s why Karen Cote used some of her own money to make sure soldiers can get gifts from home.

“It’s outrageous,” Cote said. “It’s just wrong. This is our military they’re protecting us.”

So, she decided to make a change. She created her nonprofit Hero Boxes after her son was deployed to Kuwait in 2015.

She’s sent hundreds of care packages to troops in the last four years.

In 2018, she spent $11,000 to ship 400 packages to soldiers for Christmas.

She said she’s taking the fight to Washington. She’s created a petition to send to the White House and will meet with government leaders in December.

Cote said she’s always accepting donations for the troops.

More information can be found online.