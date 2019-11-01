‘Best person I know’: Woodland Regional HS students, Gov. Lamont honor CT’s 2020 Teacher of the Year

BEACON FALLS, Conn. (WTNH) — Woodland Regional High School staff and students gathered Friday to celebrate Connecticut’s 2020 Teacher of the Year — their very own Mrs. Megan Hatch Geary.

She came to Woodland Regional High School as an intern and has been an English teacher with the school for a decade.

Geary grew up in Meriden and taught in Ghana and Ecuador.

“I love it here,” Geary said. “I love this school. It’s an incredibly special place. People who have retired from here or who have moved on from here everybody remarks that there is a really special thing going on in the Woodland Regional high school community.

Geary was picked from a pool of nearly 100 teachers.

Governor Ned Lamont did the honor of naming her Friday morning.

“There is nothing more important than a teacher who can inspire you and help you find something you love,” Lamont said. “If you find something you love to do in life, life is all that more meaningful.

Geary also received high praise from her students.

Mrs. Geary is definitely the best person I know,” student Madelyn Vallillo said. “She is the most supportive, most loving caring empathetic individual in my life. She’s very kind. She would do anything for her students.”

Geary will go on to represent Connecticut in the national Teacher of the Year competition, which Connecticut teacher Jahana Hayes won in 2016.