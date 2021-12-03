Blumenthal, MADD hold news conference on new anti-drunk driving technology in infrastructure bill

by: WTNH staff

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Senator Richard Blumenthal will join Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) New England to announce the provisions in the recently passed infrastructure bill on Friday at 9 a.m.

The provisions will require automakers to include anti-drunk driving technology in all new vehicles.

The law will also require the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to set the final standards within three years for impaired driving safety equipment on all new vehicles.

New Cars equipped with the NHTSA-directed technology could start the assembly line in 2026-2027.

